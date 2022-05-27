Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms likely Monday evening

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The majority of the long holiday weekend will be warm, humid and windy but the threat of storms late in the day Monday has prompted a 6 First Alert Day. Please pay attention to the Monday forecast as you enjoy the weekend. All types of severe weather are possible with storms that develop in the area after 5pm.

Monday First Alert Day
Monday First Alert Day(WOWT)
Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)

It will be warm, humid and windy before any storms with south wind gusts up to 40 mph possible before any storms fire. They’ll likely fire in our area and strengthen rather quickly. Strong wind, large hail and few tornadoes are all possible at this time for Monday evening after 5pm. That threat exists anywhere in our area as of now but hopefully we can narrow down exactly where they develop as we get closer.

Monday Severe
Monday Severe(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
WOWT Omaha mayor remarries
Omaha mayor says ‘I do’
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Water found in Omaha gas station fuel
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

Latest News

Memorial Weekend
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmth builds in for the Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer but windier for Memorial Day weekend
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers will give way to late day sunshine...finally!
Thursday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunshine makes a return Thursday afternoon, weekend warm up