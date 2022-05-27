6 First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms likely Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The majority of the long holiday weekend will be warm, humid and windy but the threat of storms late in the day Monday has prompted a 6 First Alert Day. Please pay attention to the Monday forecast as you enjoy the weekend. All types of severe weather are possible with storms that develop in the area after 5pm.

Monday First Alert Day (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

It will be warm, humid and windy before any storms with south wind gusts up to 40 mph possible before any storms fire. They’ll likely fire in our area and strengthen rather quickly. Strong wind, large hail and few tornadoes are all possible at this time for Monday evening after 5pm. That threat exists anywhere in our area as of now but hopefully we can narrow down exactly where they develop as we get closer.

Monday Severe (WOWT)

