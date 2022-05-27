Advertisement

18-year-old arrested in Fremont County after allegedly sexually assaulting juvenile

Jordan Clements, 18
Jordan Clements, 18(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County Deputies arrested an 18-year-old after an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Jordan Clements, 18, of Red Oak, Iowa, on May 22 in connection to a sexual assault case that allegedly happened in Fremont County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is alleged that Clements sexually assaulted a juvenile in Fremont County.

Clements was arrested for 3rd-degree sexual abuse and is held in Fremont County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

