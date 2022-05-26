Water found in Omaha gas station gas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kwik Shop is alerting customers that they may have bought some water along with gasoline at a certain store Thursday.

A woman called 6 News Thursday morning to say her car was damaged shortly after she fueled up at the 103rd and Fort Street gas station. She said the damage would cost her several thousand dollars.

The company says as soon as it was made aware of the problem, fuel sales stopped at the store.

Customers who believe they were impacted should send an email to llyse.sugar@eg-america.com.

Kwik Shop says it is working closely with suppliers to determine how and why water was in the gas tank.

