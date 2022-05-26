Union Pacific routing cleanup crews to Gothenburg for coal train derailment

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An eastbound Union Pacific train carrying coal from Wyoming derailed around 7:30 a.m. Thursday about two miles southeast of Gothenburg. The Union Pacific Railroad said about 30 coal cars derailed.

Union Pacific has cleanup crews and equipment en route to the scene. The Gothenburg Police Department was notified and no injuries are reported.

As for operations out of North Platte, one rail has been cleared while two remain blocked, allowing trains to run at this time.

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop D posted the following to their Twitter page, earlier this morning.

No injuries reported in train derailment near Gothenburg (NSP Troop D Twitter)

