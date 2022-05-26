Advertisement

Union Omaha knocks off another MLS team in U.S. Open Cup

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha scored a goal in each half against Minnesota United FC in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 on the way to a 2-1 win. It’s a second road win in this tournament against a MLS team, the Owls also beat Chicago Fire at Soldier Field in mid-April.

Adrien Hunou opened the scoring for the home team in the sixth minute, Hugo Kametani scored an equalizer late in the first half for the Owls. A play that started on a Union Omaha goal kick, two touches later it was in the net. Joe Brito scored the only goal of the second half, in the 51st minute, which put the Owls ahead for good. They were the first USL League One to beat a MLS team in the history of this competition and now they’ve backed it up with a second win.

The opportunity for a third comes June 22nd against Sporting Kansas City, the quarterfinal game will be played at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
Recalled peanut butter still found on Omaha store shelves

Latest News

Madelia legend Ja'Sean Glover inks his National Letter of Intent with Nebraska-Omaha of the...
Madelia legend Glover on to Summit League with Nebraska-Omaha
Madelia legend Glover onto Summit League with Nebraska-Omaha
Shawn Hawkins
Omaha’s Shawn Hawkins is savoring the challenge of working on NASCAR’s pit roads
Texas' Marcus Washington (15) catches a touchdown pass against UTEP during the second half of...
Huskers pick up another transfer, receiver Marcus Washington