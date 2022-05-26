Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers will give way to late day sunshine...finally!

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is still rain on the map to start the day but we will see an end to this nearly 48 hour stretch of soggy weather later today. Showers will move through the area before 1pm with some slow clearing chasing the clouds out of here the rest of the afternoon. That will allow us to warm into the lower 60s late in the afternoon.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)
Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

North wind gusts up to 20-25 mph are still possible much of the day today adding to the chill in the air.

Winds Today
Winds Today(WOWT)

The clearing tonight will allow us to cool quite a bit into the mid 40s by Friday morning. We’ll likely see some patchy fog develop by Friday morning as a result. That’s before we finally warm up in with the abundant sunshine Friday afternoon. We should make a run at 80 degrees by the end of the day.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Even warmer weather is likely Saturday heading through the Memorial Day weekend. Overall I expect the vast majority of the 3 day weekend to be sunny, warm and humid. There are late day storm chances both Sunday and Monday but as of now those should be after you get to enjoy the day. It will be windy most of the weekend though with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph each afternoon.

Memorial Weekend
Memorial Weekend(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Recalled peanut butter still found on Omaha store shelves
Sarpy County car owner has yet to receive title despite months of payments
Kristin Chenoweth (Photo courtesy of Drama League / CC BY 2.0)
Kristin Chenoweth to kick off Gene Leahy Mall grand re-opening

Latest News

Thursday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunshine makes a return Thursday afternoon, weekend warm up
Recent rainfall helping drought conditions, Nebraska experts say we are not out the woods yet
Nebraska experts say rain is helping "chip away" at current drought
Nebraska experts say rain is helping "chip away" at current drought
Moisture needed in Nebraska to help drought conditions
Moisture needed in Nebraska to help drought conditions