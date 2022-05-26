Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers will give way to late day sunshine...finally!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is still rain on the map to start the day but we will see an end to this nearly 48 hour stretch of soggy weather later today. Showers will move through the area before 1pm with some slow clearing chasing the clouds out of here the rest of the afternoon. That will allow us to warm into the lower 60s late in the afternoon.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

North wind gusts up to 20-25 mph are still possible much of the day today adding to the chill in the air.

Winds Today (WOWT)

The clearing tonight will allow us to cool quite a bit into the mid 40s by Friday morning. We’ll likely see some patchy fog develop by Friday morning as a result. That’s before we finally warm up in with the abundant sunshine Friday afternoon. We should make a run at 80 degrees by the end of the day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Even warmer weather is likely Saturday heading through the Memorial Day weekend. Overall I expect the vast majority of the 3 day weekend to be sunny, warm and humid. There are late day storm chances both Sunday and Monday but as of now those should be after you get to enjoy the day. It will be windy most of the weekend though with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph each afternoon.

Memorial Weekend (WOWT)

