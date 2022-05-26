Advertisement

Planned Parenthood workers in 5 Midwest states seek union

Planned Parenthood(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five Midwestern states plan to unionize.

The move comes as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Ashley Schmidt is a training and development specialist for Nebraska and western Iowa. She said workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota formally filed for a union election with a National Labor Relations Board on Thursday.

The workers plan to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, which represents Planned Parenthood workers in other states.

