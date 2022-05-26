Advertisement

Omaha mayor says “I do”

Mayor Jean Stothert & Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha mayor’s office shared a personal announcement Thursday morning.

Mayor Jean Stothert married Dr. J. Kevin O’Rourke in a private ceremony Wednesday.

The statement said the two met 45 years ago in St. Louis when he was in medical school at St. Louis University and Stothert was a critical care nurse at St. Louis University Hospital.

Dr. O’Rourke is an anesthesiologist and completed his training at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

Mayor Stothert said the two remained friends as they both continued their own lives with families and careers. The mayor tragically lost her husband Dr. Joe Stothert in March 2021. She said Dr. O’Rourke has been a great source of strength for her, especially over the last year.

