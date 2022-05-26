Omaha graduates reflect on high school during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s graduation week for Omaha Public Schools.

The two largest, South and Central, held commencement Tuesday. Wednesday, Northwest, Bryan, and Burke high schools all walked at Baxter Arena. Thursday, North and Benson join them.

All had high school careers altered by COVID-19.

”There’s that saying when you have less you have more to lose,” said 18-year-old Carly Kendeigh, valedictorian at Burke High School. “I got less time in person so it feels significant, more sentimental, saying goodbye to these teachers.”

”I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting (about) these past three years and I’m gonna miss it a lot,” said 18-year-old Burke HS senior class president Hannah Ajogbeje. “I feel like there’s definitely so much more I could’ve done in terms of certain clubs I wish I could have joined, or certain people I would’ve talked to. So if I had the chance to add another year, I wouldn’t hesitate to.”

Both women are headed to major colleges in the year ahead, Kendeigh to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and Ajogbeje to Northwestern University.

”This senior class has been through a lot,” said Burke HS principal Darren Rasmussen. “Think about it: they started their freshman year normal, their sophomore year got shut down, their junior year it was a 3-2 model. This year they’ve been resilient achievers, as we call it in OPS. They’ve bounced back like champions.”

