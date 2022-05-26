Advertisement

Omaha graduates reflect on high school during pandemic

It's graduation week from Omaha Public Schools.
By Brent Weber
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s graduation week for Omaha Public Schools.

The two largest, South and Central, held commencement Tuesday. Wednesday, Northwest, Bryan, and Burke high schools all walked at Baxter Arena. Thursday, North and Benson join them.

All had high school careers altered by COVID-19.

”There’s that saying when you have less you have more to lose,” said 18-year-old Carly Kendeigh, valedictorian at Burke High School. “I got less time in person so it feels significant, more sentimental, saying goodbye to these teachers.”

”I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting (about) these past three years and I’m gonna miss it a lot,” said 18-year-old Burke HS senior class president Hannah Ajogbeje. “I feel like there’s definitely so much more I could’ve done in terms of certain clubs I wish I could have joined, or certain people I would’ve talked to. So if I had the chance to add another year, I wouldn’t hesitate to.”

Both women are headed to major colleges in the year ahead, Kendeigh to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and Ajogbeje to Northwestern University.

”This senior class has been through a lot,” said Burke HS principal Darren Rasmussen. “Think about it: they started their freshman year normal, their sophomore year got shut down, their junior year it was a 3-2 model. This year they’ve been resilient achievers, as we call it in OPS. They’ve bounced back like champions.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
Recalled peanut butter still found on Omaha store shelves

Latest News

Crews put out building fire in South Omaha quickly
Nebraska breeder wavies hearing on license, pet rescue volunteers concerned with practices
6 On Your Side: Nebraska breeder wavies hearing on license
6 On Your Side: Nebraska breeder wavies hearing on license
6 On Your Side: Douglas County alarm registration deadline
6 On Your Side: Douglas County alarm registration deadline