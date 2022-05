OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least 60 high school students walked out of Benson High School at noon Thursday in protest of recent gun violence.

The group converged on a nearby intersection, 52nd Street and NW Radial Highway, waving signs at passing traffic.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.