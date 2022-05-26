Advertisement

Kickoff times for seven Huskers football games announced

Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown ahead of...
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown ahead of Northwestern's A.J. Hampton (11) and Zac Krause (16) at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football will kick off the 2022 season at 11:30am central, in Ireland. That will be a 5:30pm kickoff in Dublin where the game will be played. The home opener the following week against North Dakota will start at 2:30pm, the next game against Georgia Southern will be the first night game of the season kicking off at 6:30pm.

The highly anticipated game against Oklahoma will kick at 11am, for a second straight year. Homecoming on October 1st against Indiana will start at either 6pm or 6:30pm. Nebraska’s first Friday game six days later at Rutgers will start at 6pm. The season finale at Iowa will start later than years past, it’s a 3pm kickoff against the Hawkeyes. Likely different this year because USA will play England in the World Cup at 1pm. All times are central.

Nebraska Football Kickoff/Television Information

Saturday, Aug. 27--Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11:30am CT, FOX (Game in Dublin, Ireland)

Saturday, Sept. 3--North Dakota at Nebraska, 2:30pm CT, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 10--Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 6:30pm CT, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 17--Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11am CT, FOX (Big Noon Kickoff pregame show in Lincoln)

Saturday, Oct. 1--Indiana at Nebraska, 6pm or 6:30pm CT, Network TBD (Homecoming)

Friday, Oct. 7--Nebraska at Rutgers, 6pm CT, FS1

Friday, Nov. 25--Nebraska at Iowa, 3pm CT, BTN

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Mayor Jean Stothert & Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke
Omaha mayor says ‘I do’
Recalled peanut butter still found on Omaha store shelves
Sarpy County car owner has yet to receive title despite months of payments

Latest News

Madelia legend Glover onto Summit League with Nebraska-Omaha
Texas' Marcus Washington (15) catches a touchdown pass against UTEP during the second half of...
Huskers pick up another transfer, receiver Marcus Washington
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
Huskers end balloon release
Huskers beat North Texas
Huskers win NCAA Softball Tournament opener against North Texas 3-0