Kickoff times for seven Huskers football games announced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football will kick off the 2022 season at 11:30am central, in Ireland. That will be a 5:30pm kickoff in Dublin where the game will be played. The home opener the following week against North Dakota will start at 2:30pm, the next game against Georgia Southern will be the first night game of the season kicking off at 6:30pm.

The highly anticipated game against Oklahoma will kick at 11am, for a second straight year. Homecoming on October 1st against Indiana will start at either 6pm or 6:30pm. Nebraska’s first Friday game six days later at Rutgers will start at 6pm. The season finale at Iowa will start later than years past, it’s a 3pm kickoff against the Hawkeyes. Likely different this year because USA will play England in the World Cup at 1pm. All times are central.

Nebraska Football Kickoff/Television Information

Saturday, Aug. 27--Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11:30am CT, FOX (Game in Dublin, Ireland)

Saturday, Sept. 3--North Dakota at Nebraska, 2:30pm CT, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 10--Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 6:30pm CT, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 17--Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11am CT, FOX (Big Noon Kickoff pregame show in Lincoln)

Saturday, Oct. 1--Indiana at Nebraska, 6pm or 6:30pm CT, Network TBD (Homecoming)

Friday, Oct. 7--Nebraska at Rutgers, 6pm CT, FS1

Friday, Nov. 25--Nebraska at Iowa, 3pm CT, BTN

