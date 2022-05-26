Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer but windier for Memorial Day weekend

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The sunshine has made a return after a string of rainy days! The clearing continues into Friday with sunny skies expected most of the day. The exception will be early on where some areas of fog try to set up. Right now it looks like most of it stays W of the Metro but some patchy fog could develop in the metro early Friday. Be aware and plan around it!

Friday AM Fog
Friday AM Fog(wowt)

The sunshine Friday will help us warm back to the 70s and low 80s across E Nebraska and W Iowa. It’ll be a nice day with occasional breezes.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(wowt)

We’ll keep the warm up going from there and by Saturday we’ll be in the 80s, 90s by Sunday and Memorial Day.

Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend(wowt)

A few isolated storms are possible Saturday PM to the NW of the Metro, a few may be on the stronger side... but most stay dry.

Storms Saturday
Storms Saturday(wowt)

We’ll look out for isolated shower/t-storm potential late Sunday and again on Monday but so far plenty of dry time is on track. As the forecast heats up, and with moisture around, you’ll notice some mugginess in the air through the weekend. The main draw back to the weekend weather will be the wind, especially on Monday! Gusts Sunday reach for the 30s, 40s on Monday.

Wind on Sunday
Wind on Sunday(wowt)
Windy Monday
Windy Monday(wowt)

Storm chances will be back Tuesday evening and linger into Wednesday, these will come with a cool down... highs fall back to the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

