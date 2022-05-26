Advertisement

Crews put out building fire in South Omaha quickly

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire determined the cause of a building fire in South Omaha Wednesday morning.

Officials say the cause of the fire was the result of an electrical event. Crews went to a building near S. 24th Street close to G and H Streets and it’s reported there was heavy smoke when arriving.

The fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

According to the release, all the employees were able to leave before Omaha Fire arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud
Recalled peanut butter still found on Omaha store shelves

Latest News

Nebraska breeder wavies hearing on license, pet rescue volunteers concerned with practices
Omaha Public School seniors Class of 2022.
Omaha graduates reflect on high school during pandemic
6 On Your Side: Nebraska breeder wavies hearing on license
6 On Your Side: Nebraska breeder wavies hearing on license
6 On Your Side: Douglas County alarm registration deadline
6 On Your Side: Douglas County alarm registration deadline