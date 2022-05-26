Crews put out building fire in South Omaha quickly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire determined the cause of a building fire in South Omaha Wednesday morning.

Officials say the cause of the fire was the result of an electrical event. Crews went to a building near S. 24th Street close to G and H Streets and it’s reported there was heavy smoke when arriving.

The fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

According to the release, all the employees were able to leave before Omaha Fire arrived at the scene.

