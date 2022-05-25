Advertisement

Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.(Jacob Elliott)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the names of the victims of the May 22 shooting near 30th and P Streets.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo.

At around 2:20 a.m. on May 22, officers responded to the area of 30th and P Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Responding officers were directed to a residence where both men were located. Life saving measures were attempted, however they succumbed to their injuries.

Shortly after the initial 911 call, 19-year-old Jose Soto arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound sustained at the same residence. Soto was treated and left the hospital a short time later.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward. Anyone with information can call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put ambidextrous Bellevue East quarterback in the spotlight
NW Radial Hwy redevelopment proposal.
Omaha developer hopes to create new entertainment district along NW Radial Highway

Latest News

Jif peanut butter recall
Recalled peanut butter still found on Omaha store shelves
Iowa woman facing charges after dozens of animals found neglected
Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
Iowa bill to remove tax on sanitary products heads to Reynolds’ desk