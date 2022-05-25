Sarpy County car owner has yet to receive title despite months of payments

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine the thrill of driving a car that will turn heads at a stoplight. But, the owner worries that police will also take notice because he’s been unable to get license plates. One online dealer has allegedly left many car buyers in the same boat.

Almost one year after buying a 2015 Mustang, Jeric Hinolus still doesn’t have a title and he says Vroom, an online car buying service, needs to get it in gear and send one.

“For me to register this car, that’s all I want,” Hinolus said. “The fact that they promised me they were going to send the title pretty soon, but it never happened.”

Title delivery from Vroom has been traveling in the slow lane. That’s among 5,300 complaints nationwide filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Now the company has an F rating with the BBB.

“Some of those complaints have not received responses,” said Jim Hegarty with the BBB. “Those things coupled with government actions against the company are what resulted in the F rating.”

Jeric’s Mustang was delivered last June with a temporary Texas paper plate, good for 60 days. He’s since received three more. This is his fourth so he can’t get another.

The expiration date hasn’t caught the attention of law enforcement yet.

“That’s what I told him, if he gets stopped explain the situation, tell them what’s going on with Vroom, that you are waiting for the title,” said his grandfather Greg Carpenter.

Jeric carries the purchase paperwork on his phone. And the Sarpy County Treasurer, Trace Jones, says he’ll add to it.

“Yeah, I’ll give him a letter that I signed that says asking the police to please give him some more time,” Jones said. “We’ve gone through all these steps to try and get him a title and it’s no fault of his own.”

Papillion Police Lt. Ray Higgins says that helps the situation.

“If they show us some type of paperwork that they are working on getting the title, then we’ll give them benefit of the doubt,” Higgins said.

Though he’s making payments on the Mustang, Jeric says it won’t feel like his dream car until the bumpers have license plates registered in his name.

The owner of the Mustang says he’s been contacted by Vroom which promises to make him 100% whole if he returns the car. But he wants to keep it and demands the company provide a title. The Sarpy county treasurer questions how Vroom has handled the title which he found last recorded in California, not Texas.

Vroom will only tell us the company is working on the issue, but no comment yet about the better business bureau F rating.

A Vroom spokesperson told 6 News Tuesday afternoon they will follow up with a comment by Wednesday morning.

