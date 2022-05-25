Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - On & off showers and drizzle again today

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the rain won’t be nearly as steady and widespread as yesterday, we’ll still have rounds of showers and drizzle moving through today making it very tough to dry out.

Rain Chances Today
Rain Chances Today(WOWT)

With the showers, drizzle and clouds all day it will be tough to warm much at all. That means highs in the 50s are expected for us all. A north wind at 5-15 mph will try to gust to 25 mph at times, especially later this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Additional rainfall now through about noon on Thursday when this system finally exits east will likely be in the 0.5″ to 1″ range.

Additional Rainfall
Additional Rainfall(WOWT)

That morning shower activity Thursday will give way to some slow clearing Thursday afternoon but low to mid 60s will likely be the best we can do.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

At least we’ll end the day with some sunshine heading into a much warmer Friday. Highs on Friday should make a run at 80 degrees!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The weather over the Memorial Day Weekend is trending warmer and humid with highs in the 80s and 90s. That will make many ready to hit the water! There are some rain and storm chances late Sunday and again late Monday but the majority of the daylight hours should be dry. The one annoying aspect of the weekend may be the wind. Gusts from the south will likely be in the 30-40 mph each afternoon.

Memorial Weekend
Memorial Weekend(WOWT)

