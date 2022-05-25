Advertisement

Omaha’s Shawn Hawkins is savoring the challenge of working on NASCAR’s pit roads

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shawn Hawkins developed an interest in racing about 11 years ago while he was a student at Concordia High School. After graduating he went to Nebraska to study in the PGA golf management program. He then found a new path, working on cars. Shawn moved to North Carolina after a year in Lincoln to start that journey.

Certainly finding a spot in NASCAR it’s not something that happens overnight. First, he attended NASCAR Technical Institute plus at a pit school. There were significant periods of time when he was busy every day, working seven days a week. A test that many people don’t pass, many don’t even make it through pit school alone.

Right now Shawn works in all three national NASCAR series, this is also his second year in the cup series as a fueler for Rick Ware Racing’s 51 car. Shawn is an employee of Stewart-Haas Racing and his goal is to join a pit team for one of the house teams at Stewart-Haas. In the meantime, Hawkins is enjoying the experience and makes a point to discover new restaurants that are locally owned each week on the road.

