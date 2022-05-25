Omaha’s Fun-Plex Waterpark to open this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s largest outdoor waterpark is reopening this weekend.

Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides, located on 70th and Q Street in Omaha, plans to open for the summer season this Memorial Day weekend. The park claims to have several new improvements and additions for visitors.

“It’s good to be back for summer, welcoming guests and adding to the park again,” said Operations Manager Katie Anderson.

One upcoming addition is a pair of drop slides called “Double Trouble.” The park claims the new slides are 55-feet tall and have a 360-degree view. The new slides mark the fifth attraction added to the park in the last six years.

The park is also moving to a no-contact payment system.

“Our guests are going to find that, along with Double Trouble, there are many more updates that will improve the experience here. We’re wrapping up improvements to our concessions stands, have done a little redecorating, and for the first time ever, we’re a contactless payment park. No cash needed.”

Fun-Plex opens this Saturday.

