Advertisement

Omaha’s Fun-Plex Waterpark to open this weekend

(Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s largest outdoor waterpark is reopening this weekend.

Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides, located on 70th and Q Street in Omaha, plans to open for the summer season this Memorial Day weekend. The park claims to have several new improvements and additions for visitors.

“It’s good to be back for summer, welcoming guests and adding to the park again,” said Operations Manager Katie Anderson.

One upcoming addition is a pair of drop slides called “Double Trouble.” The park claims the new slides are 55-feet tall and have a 360-degree view. The new slides mark the fifth attraction added to the park in the last six years.

The park is also moving to a no-contact payment system.

“Our guests are going to find that, along with Double Trouble, there are many more updates that will improve the experience here. We’re wrapping up improvements to our concessions stands, have done a little redecorating, and for the first time ever, we’re a contactless payment park. No cash needed.”

Fun-Plex opens this Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
NW Radial Hwy redevelopment proposal.
Omaha developer hopes to create new entertainment district along NW Radial Highway
Recalled peanut butter still found on Omaha store shelves
Russell Harms, 64.
Nebraska inmate sentenced for first-degree murder dies

Latest News

An accidental fire burned an outbuilding near Ashland, Neb., early Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Animals killed in building fire near Ashland
SUV crashes into southeast Lincoln business Tuesday morning.
LPD: Driver hits gas pedal instead of brake, crashes into building in southeast Lincoln
Kristin Chenoweth (Photo courtesy of Drama League / CC BY 2.0)
Kristin Chenoweth to kick off Gene Leahy Mall grand re-opening
Omaha Do Good Days: Wishlist Wednesday
Omaha metro did well during Do Good Days