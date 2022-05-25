Omaha metro did well during Do Good Days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - SHARE Omaha is reporting results from the Do Good Days campaign which wrapped up on May 19.

Do Good Days presented people in the metro opportunities to contribute to non-profits by either donating money, buying wish list items, or volunteering time over three days. Donations are always welcome at any time of the year.

Cash donations have so far totaled $1.6 million dollars. Some organizations are still gathering information and have not reported results yet. SHARE Omaha reports there was an increase of new donors by 33% this year.

Wish List Wednesday donations brought in more than one thousand items valued at more than $20,000.

Volunteer hours served on Volun-Thursday increased by nearly 15% over 2021 for more than 70 organizations.

