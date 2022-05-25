Iowa woman facing charges after dozens of animals found neglected

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (WOWT) - Animal neglect charges are pending against an Iowa woman.

Law enforcement has charges pending following the removal of 23 dogs, five cats and four other dead dogs from an Alta Vista property Sunday.

It happened after a report prompted a four-day-long investigation.

The surviving dogs and cats are in the custody of the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.

Officials also found geese, ducks and chickens at the property, but they still haven’t found a place to take them.

