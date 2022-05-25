Advertisement

Iowa woman facing charges after dozens of animals found neglected

Animal neglect charges are pending against an Iowa woman
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (WOWT) - Animal neglect charges are pending against an Iowa woman.

Law enforcement has charges pending following the removal of 23 dogs, five cats and four other dead dogs from an Alta Vista property Sunday.

It happened after a report prompted a four-day-long investigation.

The surviving dogs and cats are in the custody of the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.

Officials also found geese, ducks and chickens at the property, but they still haven’t found a place to take them.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put ambidextrous Bellevue East quarterback in the spotlight
NW Radial Hwy redevelopment proposal.
Omaha developer hopes to create new entertainment district along NW Radial Highway

Latest News

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles
Iowa bill to remove tax on sanitary products heads to Reynolds’ desk
sports complex updates coming soon
Major sports complex in Sarpy County to announce new updates
douglas county treasurer error
Omaha school districts underpaid due to treasurer error