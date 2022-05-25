Huskers pick up another transfer, receiver Marcus Washington

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers continue to add to the roster, Marcus Washington who already has a relationship with new Huskers quarterback Casey Thompson is transferring in from Texas. He was a teammate with Casey in Austin and will be again here. Washington scored two touchdowns last year for the Longhorns, he’s a tall deep threat at 6-foot-2. He was a four-star recruit out of high school.

After entering the portal earlier this month Marcus Washington reunites with Casey Thompson, former Texas Longhorns. Marcus was a four-star receiver coming out of high school https://t.co/mKI7d5Rzj3 — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) May 24, 2022

He is the 15th transfer to join Nebraska this offseason, which is sorely needed. It makes the opener against Northwestern even more intriguing, watching all these new players work together and try to build a winning team. It’s not like the 2022 team will look like the 2021 team. There have been a ton of changes in the roster and coaching staff since November, which brings unknown and curiosity.

