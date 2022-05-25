Family of Mario Herrera says they are satisfied with killer’s sentence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Felipe Vazquez will spend a minimum of 69 years in prison for killing Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.

Lancaster County Judge Andrew Jacobsen sentenced Felipe Vazquez Wednesday to 71 years to life in prison, minus the nearly two years he’s already served.

Prior to the sentencing, defense attorney Nancy Peterson asked the judge to consider his age (17) at the time of the murder.

Vazquez spoke at his sentencing hearing and, for the first time, apologized to Herrera’s family for his actions.

Adelina Herrera, one of Mario’s daughters, gave a passionate speech and called Vazquez a coward for his actions. She said she didn’t believe Vazquez deserved to “get a pass” due to his age at the time of the killing.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Jacobsen said Vazquez was a danger to the public and didn’t show remorse for his actions.

“During the interrogation, just hours after having shot Investigator Herrera, the defendant can be seen spitting on the floor, singing rap songs and flashing gang signs to a camera that he is obviously aware of,” Judge Jacobsen said. “This is an indication to me that the defendant harbored little to no remorse for his actions.”

Herrera’s family spoke as a group following the sentencing, saying they were satisfied with the sentence the judge gave Vazquez.

“I think we’re all glad that it’s finally over, and none of this will bring my dad back, but it’s a little bit of peace of mind,” Celia Herrera said.

Vazquez shot Luis “Mario” Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

Felipe Vazquez waits to hear his sentence Wednesday, May 25, 2022 after being found guilty of murdering a Lincoln Police Investigator. (10/11 NOW)

Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26, 2020. He died 12 days later. (Lincoln Police)

