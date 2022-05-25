Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunshine makes a return Thursday afternoon, weekend warm up

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve picked up on a nice round of rain since Tuesday! Tuesday rain totals ranged from .5″-1″ for most of E Nebraska and W Iowa with more falling on top of this Wednesday.

Showers will continue through Wednesday evening, heaviest and most widespread up through 8 PM... Showers will break up even more overnight but a stubborn band holds on into Thursday morning, clearing from W to E, with rain possible in the Metro up through noon. We’ll wind up with additional totals (from 6 PM Wed. to 2 PM Thurs) of .5″-1″ for most areas on top of what has already fallen.

Drier and warmer weather is on track for Memorial day weekend. We’ll start to break into sun on Thursday with a climb back to the 60s. The late afternoon will be decent with sunnier skies and a warm up.

We’ll keep the warm up going from there and by Saturday we’ll be in the 80s, 90s by Sunday and Memorial Day.

We’ll look out for isolated shower/t-storm potential late Sunday but so far plenty of dry time is on track. As the forecast heats up, and with moisture around, you’ll notice some mugginess in the air through the weekend. Our next best rain chances arrive late Tuesday night and will continue through Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

