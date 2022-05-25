Animals killed in building fire near Ashland

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to the scene of an outbuilding fire early Wednesday outside of Ashland.

The fire ignited off 250th Street north of Country Club Road, the fire chief told 6 News.

Crews were called to the scene at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday and had the fire under control about 20 minutes later.

Officials said the outbuilding housed approximately 24 chickens and two goats. All of the animals perished in the fire, which officials said was determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.