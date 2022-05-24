Volunteers walk to spread message of Memorial Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday a national relay team made several stops in Omaha, hoping to spread awareness of the significance behind Memorial Day.

Carry the Load has five different relays on a trek all across the country.

The Midwest team made their way through Council Bluffs and into Omaha on Monday. Tuesday they started their walk through the city at 75th and Dodge, many holding flags and signs.

They’re reminding people why this Monday is dedicated to honoring those who have served.

“Sometimes people that aren’t able to actually walk with us, they’ll come out and talk to us, they’ll come out and sign the flag and tell us their stories. Maybe about somebody that they knew, somebody they lost. That’s one of the great things about this: getting to hear those stories,” says volunteer, Jeremiah Kincaid.

While Tuesday’s relay was focused on awareness, the nonprofit does raise money to help veterans as well as first responders and their families.

They have a yearly goal of raising $2 million. Over the last 11 years, they’ve raised $33 million.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.