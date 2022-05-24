Advertisement

Volunteers walk to spread message of Memorial Day

A national relay team made several stops in Omaha Tuesday spreading awareness about the true meaning of Memorial Day.
By Erin Hartley
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday a national relay team made several stops in Omaha, hoping to spread awareness of the significance behind Memorial Day.

Carry the Load has five different relays on a trek all across the country.

The Midwest team made their way through Council Bluffs and into Omaha on Monday. Tuesday they started their walk through the city at 75th and Dodge, many holding flags and signs.

They’re reminding people why this Monday is dedicated to honoring those who have served.

“Sometimes people that aren’t able to actually walk with us, they’ll come out and talk to us, they’ll come out and sign the flag and tell us their stories. Maybe about somebody that they knew, somebody they lost. That’s one of the great things about this: getting to hear those stories,” says volunteer, Jeremiah Kincaid.

While Tuesday’s relay was focused on awareness, the nonprofit does raise money to help veterans as well as first responders and their families.

They have a yearly goal of raising $2 million. Over the last 11 years, they’ve raised $33 million.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put ambidextrous Bellevue East quarterback in the spotlight
Stacey Webb, 40
Suspect arrested after man shot in chest at Omaha motorcycle club
Russell Harms, 64.
Nebraska inmate sentenced for first-degree murder dies

Latest News

Carry the Load spreads meaning of Memorial Day in Omaha
Carry the Load spreads meaning of Memorial Day in Omaha
Update on Gene Leahy Mall redevelopment
Update on Gene Leahy Mall redevelopment
6 First Alert Weather: Several crashes on interstates in the rain
6 First Alert Weather: Several crashes on interstates in the rain
A peregrine falcon in Virginia (The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries)
Peregrine falcon chicks hatch atop Mutual of Omaha headquarters