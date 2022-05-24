Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers build in today making for a soggy Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re going to start the day dry in most of the area but rain chances will start to increase after 9am this morning. Rain should be rather steady by the afternoon and evening hours making for a soggy day for us all.

Tuesday Rain Chances
Tuesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

Unfortunately the warmest part of the day will be mid to late morning and won’t be all that warm. Highs in the lower 60s are likely in the 9 to 11am window before the steadier rain moves in and cools us off. The northeast wind will increase as the day goes along as well with gusts to 30 mph possible by the end of the day.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Gust Forecast
Wind Gust Forecast(WOWT)

While the rain will likely be steady this afternoon and evening, showers will be more on and off overnight into Wednesday and Wednesday night. When this entire system moves out by early Thursday morning many of us will have 1 to 2 inches of rain in our rain gauges. It will be a slow & steady soaking rain too!

Rainfall Potential
Rainfall Potential(WOWT)

The rain chances end early Thursday morning with some slow clearing likely by Thursday afternoon. That will finally allow us to warm after a chilly stretch.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A quick check of the forecast for the long holiday weekend shows the warmth and humidity returning just in time! There is a small chance of storms late Sunday into early Monday otherwise the biggest concern might be a slightly annoying south breeze.

Memorial Day
Memorial Day(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

