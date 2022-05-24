Advertisement

Peregrine falcon chicks hatch atop Mutual of Omaha headquarters

A peregrine falcon in Virginia (The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New peregrine falcon chicks have hatched atop the Mutual of Omaha headquarters building.

According to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, four falcon chicks hatched in the building’s nesting box on May 18. Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters and other tall buildings in Omaha have long been home to the peregrine falcon.

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom says the chicks’ parents have recently been seen soaring around the building.

