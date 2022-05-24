Peregrine falcon chicks hatch atop Mutual of Omaha headquarters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New peregrine falcon chicks have hatched atop the Mutual of Omaha headquarters building.

According to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, four falcon chicks hatched in the building’s nesting box on May 18. Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters and other tall buildings in Omaha have long been home to the peregrine falcon.

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom says the chicks’ parents have recently been seen soaring around the building.

We have hatchlings at the Mutual of Omaha headquarters! The eggs in the nesting box from our peregrine falcon friends have hatched, with mom and dad keeping a close eye.



Check out the full story and some falcon fun facts here: https://t.co/FQSl2IVZ92 pic.twitter.com/yEA6UWoH1J — Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom (@WildKingdom) May 24, 2022

