Omaha Public Works announces several lane restrictions

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect traffic changes as various lane restrictions have been announced for this week by the Omaha Public Works Department.

According to Omaha Public Works, effective Tuesday, the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will have several lane restrictions for construction. The restrictions will be in place for five weeks.

Beginning Wednesday at 7:00 a.m., Harney Street between 39th Street and 38th Avenue will be restricted eastbound in the north curb lane. The restriction is for crane operations and will be in place for six weeks.

