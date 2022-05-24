Omaha employment group hosts job fair for people in need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha employment group sponsored a job fair Tuesday focused on long-term solutions.

Organizers say there are people in the Omaha community that need everything from daycare, to cell phones, or to find and keep a job.

It was a different kind of job fair going on at Heartland Workforce Solutions.

DES Employment Group is sponsoring the job fair. Their goal is to break down barriers that are preventing people from finding or keeping jobs.

“We’re all about the long-term solutions in finding how we can elevate our employees, how they can actually build on their resumes,” said Katelyn Sethi with DES Employment Group. “A big part of that is they’re always missing something, whether its transportation, or something or the other and that’s kind of where this idea came from.”

Gerald Russ was at the event looking for a job. One of his first stops was at the north Omaha area health booth to get some basic health screening.

“In some cases, if your blood pressure is elevated at the time of employment it may delay or prevent you from getting the job,” said Dr. Linda Smith, the director of Public Health NOAH.

Right now Gerald is living in a homeless shelter. He’s at the job fair in hopes of bettering his situation.

“This experience has been overwhelming,” Russ said. “It’s important for me to find job opportunities and get off the streets.”

There are services at the fair that will help people find homes and get education and job training. There are even free cell phones for those who financially qualify.

“So basically they take care of that bill we’re just giving out free phones for people who need them,” said Maria Haro with Cricket Wireless. “That way they can continue to keep their jobs. Having phones is a big part of the communications. Now you stay in touch no matter what.”

Organizers are hoping this job fair provides a service to the community, and they hope it will inspire other organizations to step up and help fill in the gaps for those trying to hold on to or find a job.

Job fair organizers say the pandemic has drastically changed the workforce, and employers had to accommodate to those changes to keep and attract employees

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.