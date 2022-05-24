Advertisement

Iowa bill to remove tax on sanitary products heads to Reynolds’ desk

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A bill in Iowa that would get rid of sales taxes on sanitary products and diapers is now headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk.

It’s part of a nationwide movement to eliminate a tax on menstrual products. It’s not the first time efforts have been made.

But it has not made it to the governor’s desk before now.

Lawmakers attached it to another bill of tax cuts as an amendment. It then passed unanimously in the Iowa Senate and House.

