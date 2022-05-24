Advertisement

Eppley Airfield TSA reminds passengers what can’t be brought on planes

TSA reminds us what can and can't be brought on planes
By Roger Hamer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With a busy summer travel season coming at us, the TSA is reminding all of us what we can and can’t take on planes.

An agent at Eppley Airfield showed off some of the items they confiscate on a regular basis.

“The college world series is a huge event in Omaha, so obviously the normal size bats but also the smaller bats we get as well are unable to go on the checkpoint,” the agent said.

A bat would have to be checked with luggage.

And besides the obvious like guns and other weapons, the TSA says to leave the frying pan at home, or check it in.

“Really, we look at tools, anything bigger than about seven inches, tool-wise is what we would consider a prohibited item, just because of the mass and the inertia that can get behind that if you were to swing it at somebody.”

TSA outlines safety measures online for passengers to be well informed.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put ambidextrous Bellevue East quarterback in the spotlight
Stacey Webb, 40
Suspect arrested after man shot in chest at Omaha motorcycle club
Russell Harms, 64.
Nebraska inmate sentenced for first-degree murder dies

Latest News

sports complex updates coming soon
Major sports complex in Sarpy County to announce new updates
douglas county treasurer error
Omaha school districts underpaid due to treasurer error
Sanitary products could be tax-free soon in Iowa
Iowa bill would eliminate sales tax on tampons
mall construction
Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall to reopen July
tsa
TSA reminds what can and can't be brought on planes