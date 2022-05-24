Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain lingers into Thursday, warmer by the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers will be consistent through Tuesday night, potentially some breaks in the activity late in the evening, but overall a soggy night! We may even hear a rumble of thunder or two.

Tuesday at 10 PM (wowt)

Rain will be generally lighter and more scattered on Wednesday but we’ll continue to add to our totals through the day. It’ll be another cool day in the 50s.

Wednesday rain chances (wowt)

Showers will break up even more overnight but a stubborn band holds on into Thursday morning, clearing from W to E, with rain possible in the Metro up through noon. We’ll wind up with additional totals (from 5 PM Tues. to 2 PM Thurs) of .5″-2.5″ on top of what has already fallen through the first half of Tuesday. This brings event totals up to the 1″-2.5″ range when it is all added together.

Additional rain through Thursday (wowt)

Drier and warmer weather is on track for Memorial day weekend. We’ll start to break into sun on Thursday with a climb back to the 70s. We’ll keep the warm up going from there and by Saturday we’ll be in the 80s, 90s by Sunday and Memorial day.

10 day forecast (wowt)

We’ll look out for isolated shower/t-storm potential toward the end of Memorial Day weekend but so far plenty of dry time is on track. As the forecast heats up, and with moisture around, you’ll notice some mugginess in the air through the weekend.

Muggy meter (wowt)

