Driver crashes into building in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The driver of an SUV crashed into the side of a commercial building in southeast Lincoln.

First responders were dispatched to a strip mall containing the Pioneer Heart Institute at 70th and Van Dorn, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

On scene, a 10/11 reporter witnessed a green SUV sitting on the sidewalk outside the southwest side of the building. A wall of windows on the building was visibly damaged after being pushed inward by the impact of the crash.

We do not know the condition of the driver. It’s also unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Stick with us for updates.

An SUV crashes into the side of a southeast Lincoln business Tuesday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.