Creighton to host BIG EAST Volleyball Tournament, plus several big home games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton’s volleyball schedule is loaded with tough teams plus the Jays will host the BIG EAST Tournament. This is all in addition to the Final Four that will be played on December 15th and 17th at CHI Health Center.

There’s a lot to look forward to next season. Southern Cal, Nebraska, Kentucky and Northern Iowa will all visit the Bluejays while the team will travel to play Florida State, Kansas State, Rice, Iowa State, Wichita State and Wyoming. Most of those games will happen at neutral sites. It is a loaded slate with the Jays coming off a school-record 31 wins last season. The game against the Huskers will be Wednesday, September 7th at CHI Health Center.

The BIG EAST Tournament will be played at D.J. Sokol Arena on November 25th and 26th.

2022 Creighton Volleyball Schedule

Sat. Aug. 13 BLUE / WHITE SCRIMMAGE (Exh.) D.J. Sokol Arena 4 p.m.

Sun. Aug. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA (Exh.) D.J. Sokol Arena 2 p.m.

Rumble in the Rockies

Fri. Aug. 26 vs. Iowa State Laramie, Wyo. 11 a.m.

Fri. Aug. 26 vs. Wichita State Laramie, Wyo. 6 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 27 at Wyoming Laramie, Wyo. 8 p.m.

Bluejay Invitational

Fri. Sept. 2 USC vs. Northern Iowa D.J. Sokol Arena 10:30 a.m.

Fri. Sept. 2 Northern Iowa vs. Kentucky D.J. Sokol Arena 5 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 2 USC D.J. Sokol Arena 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 3 KENTUCKY D.J. Sokol Arena 10:30 a.m.

Sat. Sept. 3 Kentucky vs. USC D.J. Sokol Arena 5 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 3 NORTHERN IOWA D.J. Sokol Arena 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 7 NEBRASKA CHI Health Center Omaha 6:30 p.m.

Omaha Tournament

Fri. Sept. 9 vs. Florida State Omaha, Neb. (Baxter Arena) 6 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 10 at Omaha Omaha, Neb. (Baxter Arena) 5 p.m.

Rice Adidas Invitational II

Sat. Sept. 17 vs. Kansas State Houston, Texas 2 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 18 at Rice Houston, Texas 1 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 23 GEORGETOWN* D.J. Sokol Arena 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 25 VILLANOVA* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 28 XAVIER* D.J. Sokol Arena 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 30 BUTLER* D.J. Sokol Arena 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 7 at Connecticut* Storrs, Conn. 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 8 at Providence* Providence, R.I. 3:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 14 MARQUETTE* D.J. Sokol Arena 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 16 DEPAUL* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 21 at Villanova* Villanova, Pa. TBA

Sat. Oct. 22 at Georgetown* Washington, D.C. 4 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 28 at Seton Hall* South Orange, N.J. 5 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 30 at St. John’s* Queens, N.Y. 1 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 4 PROVIDENCE* D.J. Sokol Arena 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 6 CONNECTICUT* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 11 ST. JOHN’S* D.J. Sokol Arena TBA

Sun. Nov. 13 SETON HALL* D.J. Sokol Arena 1 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 18 at DePaul* Chicago, Ill. 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 19 at Marquette* Milwaukee, Wis. 6 p.m.

BIG EAST Championship

Fri. Nov. 25 BIG EAST Championship Semifinal D.J. Sokol Arena TBA

Sat. Nov. 26 BIG EAST Championship Final D.J. Sokol Arena TBA

NCAA Tournament

Dec. 1-2 or 2-3 First/Second Rounds Campus Sites TBA

Dec. 8 & 10 Regionals Campus Sites TBA

Dec. 15 & 17 Final Four Omaha, Neb. (CHI Health Center Omaha) TBA

*Denotes BIG EAST Conference matches

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.