Advertisement

Courts stymie abortion bans in Iowa, other GOP-led states

The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa Supreme Court decision is holding back the state’s solidly Republican Legislature and governor from banning abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Iowa is among GOP-controlled states that would be expected to ban abortion, except for state high court decisions recognizing the right under the state constitutions.

The issue is most immediate in Iowa, where a court now dominated by Republican appointees is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to uphold the ruling, decided just four years ago.

The Iowa case highlights the inevitable confrontation between new abortion bans being prepared in anticipation of Roe’s reversal and state constitutions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put ambidextrous Bellevue East quarterback in the spotlight
Stacey Webb, 40
Suspect arrested after man shot in chest at Omaha motorcycle club
Russell Harms, 64.
Nebraska inmate sentenced for first-degree murder dies

Latest News

House kills Reynolds’ plan to send $55M to private schools
Election 2022: NE Senate District 18
Election 2022: NE Senate District 18
Election 2022: Early voting opens in Iowa
Election 2022: Early voting opens in Iowa
Brett Lindstrom, current Nebraska Legislature member, and former gubernatorial candidate.
Election 2022 update: Young, Armendariz to face off for Lindstrom’s seat in District 18