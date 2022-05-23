Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly & soggy start to cool week in May

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are going to dominate our weather for the first half of the week and it will likely be sometime Thursday afternoon before we see any meaningful sunshine.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Quite a few rounds of rain are likely from those clouds as well, the first of which arrives later this afternoon. Spotty light showers are possible after 3pm today but any of that rain is likely to be very light and not amount to much more than a tenth of an inch at most.

Rain Chances Today (WOWT)

With the clouds and the light showers, warming will be tough. Highs in the 60s are likely for us all.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Overnight showers will also be very spotty and light before we see steadier, heavier rain roll in by mid morning Tuesday. That rain is possible as early as 9am Tuesday and will continue the rest of the day. That too will keep us even cooler yet with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday’s rain will likely be the heavier with some 0.5″ to 1.5″ totals likely for many of us! There is the potential then for an addition 1″ is some spots on Wednesday as well but models don’t quite have that round figured out just yet in my opinion.

Tuesday’s rain would put a big dent in our rainfall deficit for the season and the year though!

Rain Trends (WOWT)

