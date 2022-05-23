Advertisement

Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Almost 19,000 pounds of medication collected at Omaha Division

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA Omaha Division released the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day results from last month.

The release states that 18,729 pounds of old medications were dropped off at 176 collection sites April 30.

The DEA Omaha Division includes other states such as Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“The success of our event wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of our state, local and tribal law enforcement partners. This spring, despite several rain showers across parts of our Division, we collected more than nine tons of medications. We’re grateful for the support of our communities and to everyone who dropped off medications. Together, we removed the temptation for misuse of unused prescription medications from quite a few households.”

DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King

It’s reported nationally the DEA collected more than 720,000 pounds of medications at 5,144 collection sites.

People can still drop off unneeded medications at their permanent collection sites.

