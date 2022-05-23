Police pay extra attention near Omaha intersection after recent shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in jail after shooting a man late Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened near 25th and Ames, an area that’s seen its share of trouble.

An Omaha mother says her adult daughter had to go to the hospital, a week ago after getting beat up by several people in the area of 25th and Ames.

“I want justice for her it is sad it is really sad.” “You know these young girls they’re not old enough to get in the club some are some aren’t, so they get up out of their beds and just hang out and they are looking for a fight.”

Barbara Hatten wants something to be done about violence in the area.

“It’s just too much going down and then nobody does nothing, nothing, nothing, my daughter ain’t the first that happened down there look at all the shootings, the stabbings, the this the that the that and that,” said Hatten.

Something happened again late Saturday night.

40-year-old Stacy Webb was arrested near 25th and Ames after shooting a man in the chest. She’s charged with second-degree domestic violence assault and use of a gun to commit a felony.

Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and trouble in the 25th and Ames Street area has been an ongoing issue for years.

They are working to stay on top of things.

“The last several weeks there’s been a handful of incidents of concern even gun arrest made out at some of the closed property lots surrounding the club not specifically at the club but where people are gathering,” said Jay Leavitt, Omaha Police.

Northeast precinct Captain Jay Leavitt says the private Los Diablos Motorcycle Club that usually opened after the bars close could be the magnet that draws the unruly crowds.

“So while it may not directly involve the club we keep an eye on that we don’t want to blame the club directly but at the same time the fact that they’re open they’re having a social gathering and hanging out leads to more people being in the area and that’s where the issues come from.”

Captain Levitt says many people gather on closed lots around the club and police are giving special attention to the area.

“I know they get called on fairly frequently probably at least a couple of times over a weekend, just for the noise and crowds.” “We have done extra enforcement operations we have several planned for the coming weeks just to stay on top of it to make sure it doesn’t escalate any further.”

Police say they have talked to the club management, Captain Levitt says the club wants to work together with the police.

“I actually did just speak with one of the club managers or owners he actually called me this morning, he said they’re going to kind of take a break, be closed for a couple of weekends because they’d like to demonstrate it’s not their patrons that are causing the issues.” “They expressed a willingness to work together because they’d like to operate as a social club and be able to gather and at the same time they understand it looks bad for them when there are issues happening in close proximity of their club.”

Police say extra attention to the area of 25th and Ames recently resulted in taking a couple of guns off the streets.

