Pilot killed in Wayne Municipal Airport crash was a ‘passionate aviator’

WAYNE, Neb. (WOWT) - The flying community mourns the loss of a pilot who died in a crash at Wayne Municipal Airport.

According to the Wayne Airport Authority, the crash happened on Friday, May 20 around 6:45 p.m. during a final approach in what is believed to be a stall spin accident.

The pilot, identified by his employer, JetAVIVA, as Tom Dafoe, was the only occupant of the plane.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by JetAVIVA to support Tom’s family and his memorial service. According to Jet Aviva, Tom was a passionate aviator and devoted his career to promoting general aviation, and his absence will be felt throughout the industry.

Wayne Municipal Airport was hosting the Mayday STOL Drag Race events at the time of the crash. According to KTIV, the crash was not related to an ongoing race or event. High winds prompted officials to temporarily stop remaining events that day, but pilots could still fly at the time if they chose to.

All remaining events of the Mayday STOL Drag Race at Wayne Municipal airport have been canceled.

The National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

