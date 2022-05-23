Advertisement

Omaha home destroyed in Sunday night fire

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha home was destroyed after a fire Sunday night.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. Sunday for a house fire near 33rd and Ohio Street.

Crews said they could see smoke and flames showing from several blocks away and the structure was fully involved.

No residents were in the single-family home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews say the home suffered a total loss as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Stacey Webb, 40
Suspect arrested after man shot in chest at Omaha motorcycle club
Nebraska State Patrol arrested several drivers who they say reached speeds of over 100 mph
Nebraska State Patrol: Drivers flee over 100 mph in separate incidents
Nebraska woman sentenced to decade in prison for meth-related offenses
A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital overnight
Omaha Police: 13-year-old shot in chest overnight

Latest News

Monday Forecast
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
UPDATE: LPD labeling second weekend shooting a homicide
Bellevue East’s ambidextrous quarterback, Mikey Gow, goes viral
Downtown library project
Designers hear community input, ideas for new downtown Omaha library