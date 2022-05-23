Omaha home destroyed in Sunday night fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha home was destroyed after a fire Sunday night.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. Sunday for a house fire near 33rd and Ohio Street.

Crews said they could see smoke and flames showing from several blocks away and the structure was fully involved.

No residents were in the single-family home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews say the home suffered a total loss as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

