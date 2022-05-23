Nebraska inmate sentenced for first-degree murder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder died Monday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Russell Harms, 64, died Monday morning at the Reception and Treatment Center.

Harms began his life sentence on Oct. 11, 2000. He was sentenced on charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony out of Nemaha County.

Harms’ cause of death has not been determined. According to the Department of Correctional Services, whenever an inmate dies in their custody, a grand jury conducts an investigation.

