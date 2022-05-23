Mural cubes return to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seeing these cubes around town calls for the return of a summer tradition.

These geometric murals showcase the work of local artists, just weeks before the start of the 48th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival.

“We have cubes in North O, South O, downtown, all the way out at Tranquility Park, here in Aksarben Village,” says Event Marketing Coordinator, Maggie Winton.

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival had 31 local artists create their own eight by eight ft. mural. The canvases were then put together to form 10 giant cubes.

“We actually started them last year during our hybrid event as a way to get people out in the city, engaging with local art, but in a socially distanced way. We had such positive feedback from the city last year that we decided to bring it back this year,” says Winton.

The cube stationed at Memorial Park, clearly visible from Dodge, pays homage to the people of Ukraine.

“We have four amazing artists featured and there’s actually QR codes at the base of the cube that people can scan and it will take you to two different relief organizations that were selected by the Ukrainian church here in town,” says Winton.

As many public events did, the summer festival went to a hybrid format for the past two years due to COVID. But it’s now back, making the city just a little more colorful.

“Omaha has so many amazing artists and so many different styles and genres and mediums and this is just one tiny way that we as the arts festival can branch out a little bit and engage local artists here in town and get people really excited in an accessible way,” says Winton.

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival will be held in Aksarben Village from June 10-12.

The cubes are located at:

