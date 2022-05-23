Monday May 23 COVID-19 update: UNMC reinstates mask requirement

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you.

Three Rivers data snapshot

Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard was not displaying new data last Monday. The health district covers Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties.

DEATHS: Three Rivers is still reporting 221 COVID-19 deaths to date.

The dashboard does not provide any detailed information about deaths or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: 3RPHD data on Monday indicated 28 cases had been confirmed in the past week, down from 33 cases a week ago. The health department — serving Dodge County, Saunders County, and Washington County — did not have complete data on the locations of those cases.

The health district has reported 18,851 people infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, up nine from a week ago.

3RPHD also reported the seven-day rolling average at 5.1 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, down from an average of 6.0 cases a week ago.

POSITIVITY RATE: Recent data reports show a spike in positivity in Dodge and Saunders counties.

As of May 15, 3RPHD was reporting a 33.3% positivity rate among Dodge County residents, up from 5.28% as of May 8. The rate about a month earlier was 2%. The health district reported six tests were conducted among Dodge County residents the week of May 15, compared to 55 the week prior and 57 the week of April 17.

3RPHD was reporting a 20% positivity rate among Saunders County residents as of May 15, up from an adjusted 3.27% as of May 8. The rate about a month earlier was 5.48%. The health district reported four tests were conducted among Saunders County residents the week of May 15, compared to 28 the week prior and 24 the week of April 17.

In Washington County, the most recent data showed the rate was 7.87% May 8, down from an adjust 10.28% the week prior. No update was available for May 15, but about a month earlier, the rate was 2.4%. The health district reported 32 tests were conducted the week of May 8, compared to 46 the week prior and 31 the week of April 17.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The health district’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. The latest update can be found below.

VACCINATIONS: 3RPHD was reporting a 65% vaccination rate among Dodge County residents ages 5 and older, 60.2% for Saunders County, and 61.3% for Washington County as of Monday.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard and website.

DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported the COVID-19 death toll stands at 319 people.

The dashboard does not provide any information about pre-existing conditions.

CASES: The health department reports that there are currently 394 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, up from 282 reported a week ago; and 38 in Cass County, up from 27 active cases reported last week.

The health department added 340 cases in the past week, 255 of them in Sarpy County, bringing the pandemic total there to 50,252 cases. In the same timeframe, 25 cases were added to Cass County’s total, bringing the current pandemic total there to 6,091 cases.

Of the health district’s active cases, most are in their 20s-70s: 62 cases in their 20s, 62 in their 30s, 71 in their 40s, 64 in their 50s, and 59 in their 60s. There are also 41 active cases among youth ages 14 and younger, up from 37 last week, with 20 of those active pediatric cases among children ages 4 or younger — the only age group not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 15.1% as of Saturday, up from an adjusted 13.9% reported a week prior. The lab ran 205 tests in the week ending Saturday, compared to 166 the week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. That information is available in the Douglas County update below.

VACCINATIONS: The health department was still reporting a 66.5% vaccination rate among Sarpy County residents and 61.9% for Cass County as of Monday.

Omaha schools update

Here’s where local districts’ COVID-19 totals stand this week, compared to our previous schools report a week ago:

Omaha Public Schools was reporting 46 active cases on Friday — 16 staffers and 30 students — up from 31 reported a week earlier.

Westside Community Schools reported 28 active cases for the week ending Saturday after reporting eight cases the week prior. The district also reported 920 more cases as of Monday since last week, totaling 2,282 cases to date for the school year: 2,007 among students and 275 among staff. During the 2020-21 school year, Westside had 568 cases: 400 among students and 168 among staff.

Millard Public Schools stopped reporting its COVID-19 in early April.

Elkhorn Public Schools reported Monday that it had 10 active COVID-19 cases, seven in elementary schools — most at Blue Sage Elementary — and one case among its Young Adult Program.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools reported 15 active cases, down from 19 cases reported last week. Four cases were among elementary students, and seven were among high-schoolers. The remaining four cases were among elementary school staffers.

Bellevue Public Schools reported it had three active cases. The district total for the school year was nine cases higher than last week: 1,658 cases among students and 382 among staff.

Gretna Public Schools continued to show no active cases as of Friday as well as the same total amount of recoveries for the school year that it has reported for months: 1,138 recovered cases to date.

Council Bluffs Public Schools on Friday was still reporting it had fewer than five active cases among students and no active cases among staff.

UNMC updates mask policy

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is again requiring masks on its campus, effective Monday.

UNMC cited an increase in COVID-19 transmission across Nebraska as well as a sharp increase in positivity among PCR saliva tests conducted on its campus as reasons for the policy shift.

“In late April, campus testing yielded a positivity rate of 0.8%. By early May, that had climbed to 9.2%, and mirrors increased positivity rates seen across the state and country,” UNMC’s release states.

The most recent COVID-19 positivity rate reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on its Respiratory Illness Dashboard was 9.5% as of May 14. The most recent spike was recorded Jan. 15, when the state’s positivity rate was at 24.3%

Effective today: Masks must be worn in ALL areas on the UNMC campus. Read more: https://www.unmc.edu/news.cfm?match=29000 Posted by University of Nebraska Medical Center - UNMC on Monday, May 23, 2022

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has been reporting COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays. Last week, while out offering the recently approved boosters for youth, they issued stats on Friday, too.

DEATHS: DCHD on Monday reported that the local pandemic death toll continues to stand at 1,120 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported 367 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the local pandemic total to 152,356 cases. The number of reinfections in the last seven days increased from 75 cases to 93 cases; a week ago, it was 53 cases. The most recent cases pulled the local seven-day average down from 117 cases on Friday to 103 cases on Monday.

The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 people increasing from 122.2 cases to 126 cases; a week ago, it was 119.2 cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 73 COVID-19 patients, down from 80 reported Friday. There were also still two pediatric COVID-19 patients.

Of the current COVID-19 patients, 11 are in ICUs, and still four are on ventilators.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Sunday, hospitals were 79% full with 295 beds available, up from 234 reported Friday. Area ICUs were 83% full with 53 beds available, down from 55 beds reported Friday. Pediatric ICUs were 86% full with 19 beds still available — one more than reported Friday.

VACCINATIONS: Local vaccination numbers remain unchanged. To date, 67% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 37.5% vaccinated; 67.7% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

CDC strengthens recommendations and expands eligibility for #COVID19 vaccine booster shots. Read full statement: https://t.co/gGNakf1VB7 pic.twitter.com/PBxSuZBFlx — CDC (@CDCgov) May 19, 2022

You don't have to pay for COVID-19 rapid tests if you live in the Three Rivers Public Health district! We have free... Posted by Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska on Friday, May 20, 2022

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available.

THURSDAY

5-7 p.m. at Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School, located at 14101 Larimore Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available.

SATURDAY JUNE 4

Benson High School Magnet, located at 5120 Maple St. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna Booster clinic runs from 9 a.m. to noon at, located at 5120 Maple St. –

SATURDAY JUNE 11

Booster clinic runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Norris Middle School, located at 2235 S. 46th St.

TUESDAY JUNE 14

Booster clinic runs from 4-7 p.m. at Kiewit Middle School, located at 15650 Howard St.

THURSDAY JUNE 16

Booster clinic runs from 4-7 p.m. at Black Elk Elementary School, located at 6708 S. 161st Ave.

Today's #Covid19 Update is right here: https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news Douglas County Nebraska Nebraska... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-4:30 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinic hours will change this week:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Health System | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.