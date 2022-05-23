Advertisement

Iowa Senate passes 2-year moratorium on new casinos in the state

Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state...
Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a 35-11 vote, the Iowa Senate passed legislation on Monday that would not allow new casinos to be licensed by the state until 2024.

The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.

The bill now goes to the Iowa House for consideration.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Stacey Webb, 40
Suspect arrested after man shot in chest at Omaha motorcycle club
Nebraska State Patrol arrested several drivers who they say reached speeds of over 100 mph
Nebraska State Patrol: Drivers flee over 100 mph in separate incidents
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put ambidextrous Bellevue East quarterback in the spotlight
Nebraska woman sentenced to decade in prison for meth-related offenses

Latest News

NW Radial Hwy redevelopment proposal.
Omaha developer hopes to create new entertainment district along NW Radial Highway
BREAKING: Husker grandpa killer dies
BREAKING: Husker grandpa killer dies
Proposed redevelopment along NW Radial Hwy
Proposed redevelopment along NW Radial Hwy
Omaha shaken baby dies just shy of 12th birthday
Mural cube at Memorial Park.
Mural cubes return to Omaha