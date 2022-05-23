Advertisement

I-80 eastbound exit ramp to N-31 to temporarily close

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An exit ramp on I-80 will close overnight Monday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the I-80 east exit ramp to N-31 will be closed starting Monday, May 23 at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m Tuesday, weather permitting.

The closure is for pavement joint and crack sealing, which is part of a larger project as crews work their way down I-80 making repairs. The project is estimated to be complete by fall 2022.

