Advertisement

House kills Reynolds’ plan to send $55M to private schools

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to divert about $55 million from public schools to private school scholarships will not pass in the Iowa House because of a lack of Republican support.

The plan called for taxpayer-funded scholarships for up to 10,000 students to attend the private school of their choice.

It passed the Senate in March but too many Republicans in the House oppose the idea.

Reynolds has said she won’t give up and will work to pass the measure next year. Lawmakers are expected to end the legislative session this week, about five weeks behind the scheduled adjournment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Stacey Webb, 40
Suspect arrested after man shot in chest at Omaha motorcycle club
Nebraska State Patrol arrested several drivers who they say reached speeds of over 100 mph
Nebraska State Patrol: Drivers flee over 100 mph in separate incidents
Nebraska woman sentenced to decade in prison for meth-related offenses
A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital overnight
Omaha Police: 13-year-old shot in chest overnight

Latest News

Election 2022: NE Senate District 18
Election 2022: NE Senate District 18
Election 2022: Early voting opens in Iowa
Election 2022: Early voting opens in Iowa
Brett Lindstrom, current Nebraska Legislature member, and former gubernatorial candidate.
Election 2022 update: Young, Armendariz to face off for Lindstrom’s seat in District 18
New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case