Goodwill Omaha raises $8,000 to support autism programs

Jessica Ploen, program manager, AAP; Emily Sutton, program director, AAP; Katie Ping, development and communication manager, AAP; Tobi Mathouser, president and CEO, Goodwill Omaha; Janelle Ellis, SVP of retail advancement, Goodwill Omaha; Justin Dougherty, president and CEO, AAP.(Goodwill Omaha)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill Omaha raised thousands of dollars for a program that provides positive experiences for families with loved ones with autism.

Goodwill Omaha’s “Round it Up for Autism Action Partnership” campaign raised a total of $8,000 throughout the month of April. The community donated $7,700 during the month-long campaign, and Goodwill Omaha donated $300.

“Our shoppers are very generous in supporting other causes and giving back to the community,” said Shantel Featherson, director of retail operations at Goodwill Omaha. “Times are hard for a lot of people right now, but so many still find a way to give. That says a lot about Goodwill’s supporters and shoppers.”

April was also National Autism Acceptance Month, which raises awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Autism Action Partnership (AAP) will use the money raised during the campaign to fund its Making Memories program, which supports families with loved ones with ASD.

“Making Memories provides opportunities for families in the autism community to experience the community’s best attractions in the most sensory-friendly environments possible,” said Justin Dougherty, president and CEO at AAP. This year’s Making Memories events will include a Meet-the-Police event, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, summer art workshops, the Omaha Children’s Museum, and more.”

This campaign was Goodwill Omaha’s first round-it-up donation event this year. The organization says it has two more planned throughout 2022. Goodwill Omaha is also currently running its “Round It Up for Ukraine program.”

