Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Soggy and cool Tuesday and Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds stay with us Monday night but shower potential will be limited. The Metro may see a light shower or two after 8 PM and on into early Tuesday but no meaningful rain until later Tuesday morning. After 9 AM rain chances build in from the S and remain likely for the rest of the day. At times rain will ne heavy with light, but consistent, showers in-between these heavier rounds. Highs will stay cool, only reaching into the mid 50s with breezy conditions.

Rainy Tuesday (wowt)

Rain will be lighter and more scattered on Wednesday but we’ll continue to add to our totals into the evening. It’ll be another cool day in the 50s. By Wednesday night the area will have seen the potential for 1″-2.5″ of rain.

Rain totals through Wednesday (wowt)

Drier and warmer weather is on track for Memorial day weekend. We’ll start to break into sun on Thursday with a climb back to the 70s. We’ll keep the warm up going from there and by Saturday we’ll be just shy of the 90s.

Warm by the weekend (wowt)

The warmer weather sticks around through Tuesday with highs in the 80s. We’ll look out for isolated shower/t-storm potential toward the end of Memorial Day weekend but so far plenty of dry time is on track.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

