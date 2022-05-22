Advertisement

Two killed after second night of Lincoln shootings

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
By Bill Schammert
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were responding to a 911 from a victim reporting he’d been shot.

Once Lincoln Police got to the residence, two people were found deceased inside, police said in a Facebook post. The male victims are 26 and 42 years old.

Shortly after the original call, a third shooting victim arrived at a local hospital. The 19-year-old male is in serious, but stable condition, police said. Investigators are still working to determine if the shootings are related.

As of 7:15 a.m., no suspects were in custody, however Lincoln Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

This marks six people shot over the weekend. Police responded to reports of three people shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday morning.

It’s been a violent stretch of days in Lincoln. Lincoln Police also reported the first homicide of the year on Thursday morning. Three people have been arrested in that investigation.

