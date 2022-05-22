Advertisement

Superhero-themed weekend held at Omaha Children’s Museum

Black Widow and Spiderman take a photo with a fan at the Omaha Children’s Museum
By Erin Hartley
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kids had the chance to meet all their favorite superheroes at the Omaha Children’s Museum for the DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend.

It was all things super, including plenty of superhero-themed arts and crafts and a science show. Kids could also meet some of their heroes in person. Black Widow, Spiderman and even Doctor Strange were all there to smile for photos.

Every weekend the museum puts on a family-themed event sponsored by Runza.

“The fun thing about events like this: Parents are into Marvel and DC almost more than the kids are,” says Hillary Horner, Director of Education for the Omaha Children’s Museum.” So you get to see all the multi-generational communication going on now. I have seen parents freak out over the batmobile and they are getting into all of our activities as much as the kids are.”

An iconic piece of pop culture was also on display - a replica of the Batmobile from the 1960′s television series “Batman”. The vehicle is even autographed by actors Adam West and Burt Ward, who played Batman and Robin in the series.

